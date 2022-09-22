Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Bought by TKG Advisors LLC

TKG Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. TKG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 433.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 336.7% in the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

SPLV stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $61.26. 3,300,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,495,781. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.31. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

