Investors Purchase High Volume of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLK)

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLK – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 24,785 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 44% compared to the average daily volume of 17,197 put options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:XLK traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $124.80. 404,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,625,896. Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12 month low of $122.46 and a 12 month high of $177.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

About Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Sector SPDR Trust SBI Interest, formerly Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Technology Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies primarily involved in industries, such as information technology (IT) consulting, semiconductor equipment and products, computers and peripherals, diversified telecommunication services and wireless telecommunication services.It utilizes a passive or indexing investment approach to invest in a portfolio of stocks that seek to replicate the Index.

