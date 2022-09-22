iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Position Raised by Strategic Asset Management LLC

Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Savior LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $2.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.31. 1,481,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,076,256. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.13. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.40 and a fifty-two week high of $155.12.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.