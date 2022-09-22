iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Sold by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. reduced its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,252 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IGIB opened at $49.33 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.27. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $60.87.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

