iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Newman & Schimel LLC

Newman & Schimel LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 848,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,464,693 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 19.3% of Newman & Schimel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Newman & Schimel LLC owned 0.71% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $40,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 21,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,309. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $51.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

