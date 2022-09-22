iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Position Lifted by ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.

ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,032 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up about 4.1% of ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $9,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITOT. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF stock opened at $84.03 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $108.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.31.

