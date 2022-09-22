iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,276 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.51. 297,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,426,295. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $97.86 and a twelve month high of $116.25.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.