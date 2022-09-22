iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Highland Private Wealth Management

Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for 2.3% of Highland Private Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Highland Private Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $15,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 650.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 70,171 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,952,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,699,000 after acquiring an additional 367,614 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,107,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,462,000 after purchasing an additional 798,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,573. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average of $91.51.

