iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Holdings Lowered by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 5,856.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,174,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,936,280 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,593,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,253 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 129,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,672,000 after acquiring an additional 63,973 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,580,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 74,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 48,990 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of XT traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.30. 837 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,477. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.02.

