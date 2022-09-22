iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 225,413 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,828,215 shares.The stock last traded at $31.79 and had previously closed at $31.74.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Gold Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.