iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO) Stock Holdings Increased by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 195,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 131,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 18,927 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 33,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

IBMO stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,327. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $27.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.36.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.