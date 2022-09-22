iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) Shares Acquired by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 123,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,771 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 1.1% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.39% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBDS. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 984,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after buying an additional 168,598 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 346,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,631,000 after buying an additional 103,222 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 52,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 184,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 449,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 14,427 shares during the period.

Shares of IBDS stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $23.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,311. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.21.

