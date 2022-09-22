iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $93.01

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $93.01 and last traded at $93.01, with a volume of 12999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.
iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47.
iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF
iShares MBS ETF Company Profile
iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).
Featured Stories
