iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $93.01

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $93.01 and last traded at $93.01, with a volume of 12999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.00.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.47.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,519,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,697,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,112,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,032,000 after purchasing an additional 505,212 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after buying an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,479,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,794,000 after buying an additional 37,268 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 1,273.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,893,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,048,000 after buying an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

