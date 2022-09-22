iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,673 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.37% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $5,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $56,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 184.8% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 44.1% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $51.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.00. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.78 and a 1 year high of $73.77.

