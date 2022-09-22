iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,267 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $885,923,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $795,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,825 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $124,184,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,698 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $36.99. 2,357,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,848,964. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $52.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

