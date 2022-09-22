iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 120.2% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 19,621,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,710,521 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 52.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,626,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,115,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $411,554,000 after acquiring an additional 292,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,937,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $273,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,860.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,325,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,994 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.98. The stock had a trading volume of 637,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,848,964. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.26. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.02 and a 1 year high of $52.62.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

