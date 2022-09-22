iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $46.34

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.34 and last traded at $46.38, with a volume of 26648 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.18.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWT. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 8,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 65,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

