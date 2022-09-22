iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Position Reduced by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 78.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,423,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,121 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,957,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 519.8% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 291,423 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,269 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.58. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

