iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,774 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.7% of Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,306,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,477 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after purchasing an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after purchasing an additional 444,154 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,124,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $561,879,000 after purchasing an additional 308,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,506,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,969,000 after purchasing an additional 337,527 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MUB opened at $104.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.81 and a 52 week high of $117.01.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

