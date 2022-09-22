iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,123,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,051,750,000 after buying an additional 62,798 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,076,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,263,000 after purchasing an additional 381,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,404,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $904,078,000 after purchasing an additional 637,575 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.68. 2,761,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,587,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $186.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $162.78 and a 12-month high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.