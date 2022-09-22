iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) is Ford Financial Group LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ford Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,454 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 1.8% of Ford Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $82.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

