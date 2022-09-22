iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Boosted by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $22,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.43. 23,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,761. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $74.75 and a one year high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

