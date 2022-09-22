iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after buying an additional 1,654,635 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DVY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.28. 37,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,309. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $112.29 and a twelve month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

