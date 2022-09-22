iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 188.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 627.4% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.97. 13,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,806. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.92 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.12.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.161 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

