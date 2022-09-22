iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Stake Lessened by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 405,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,594,000 after purchasing an additional 11,339 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 125,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,191,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,607,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $278,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJK opened at $66.60 on Thursday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $61.44 and a 1 year high of $88.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average of $70.83.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

