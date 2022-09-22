iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 58.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,450 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $4,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,022.7% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.00. 74,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 675,699. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

