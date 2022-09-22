iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,709 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $25,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 9,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 2,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $109.24 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $108.45 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average of $117.83.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

