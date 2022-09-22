iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 126,730 shares.The stock last traded at $149.22 and had previously closed at $152.37.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,425,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

