iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Shares Sold by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,765 shares during the quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares USD Green Bond ETF were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGRN. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $46.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 422 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,055. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.32 and a 1 year high of $55.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.47.
iShares USD Green Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
