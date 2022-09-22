ITAM Games (ITAM) Price Down 20.4% This Week

ITAM Games (ITAM) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, ITAM Games has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One ITAM Games coin can now be bought for about $0.0244 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges. ITAM Games has a market cap of $14.66 million and $26,285.00 worth of ITAM Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00131732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 51.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.12 or 0.00721084 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.10 or 0.00873524 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

ITAM Games’ launch date was April 16th, 2020. ITAM Games’ total supply is 2,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ITAM Games is https://reddit.com/r/ITAMGames. ITAM Games’ official Twitter account is @itamgames and its Facebook page is accessible here. ITAM Games’ official message board is medium.com/itam. The official website for ITAM Games is itam.games/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “By supporting the game developers with blockchain technology, ITAM Games provides an easy way for existing games to be integrated with blockchain. And by developing the technology to collect, search, and transact digital assets, a world where users' efforts are valued is created.The ITAM Token will be used as the native token so participants can receive fair and reasonable benefits from ITAM Games ecosystem.”

