J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.20-$8.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.32 billion-$8.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.28 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $131.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge downgraded J. M. Smucker from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.82.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $142.66. The stock had a trading volume of 9,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,081. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.05. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $119.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $138,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 57.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $220,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

