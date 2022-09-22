Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Trading Up 1.6%

Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating) shares were up 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.63. Approximately 18,950 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 19,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Jazz Resources Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.79. The firm has a market cap of C$17.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81.

Jazz Resources Company Profile

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company's flagship property is the Vila Nova gold exploration and development project located in Amapa, Brazil. It also holds interests in the Teddy Glacier property located in the Revelstoke mining district and the Spider property located in the Camborne mining district of British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

