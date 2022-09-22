JOE (JOE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.53 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. One JOE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001140 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, JOE has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. JOE has a market cap of $70.53 million and $3.37 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About JOE

JOE launched on June 28th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 325,823,934 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

