John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $89.20

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)'s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock traded as low as $89.20 and last traded at $89.20, with a volume of 65 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.76.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.03.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $26,934.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,224,059.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 900 shares of company stock worth $94,935. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

