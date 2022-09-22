John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM) Shares Purchased by Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $45.13 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $56.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.37.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.