JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €750.00 Price Target

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been given a €750.00 ($765.31) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($816.33) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €740.00 ($755.10) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €730.00 ($744.90) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €840.00 ($857.14) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €710.00 ($724.49) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Price Performance

Shares of MC traded up €9.60 ($9.80) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching €643.60 ($656.73). 290,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,386. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($199.44) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($265.87). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €659.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €620.21.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.