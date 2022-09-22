JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 123,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,371,027. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $52.54 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.45.

