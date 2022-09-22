JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.10

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Stock Up 1.0 %

MATE stock traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 97 ($1.17). The company had a trading volume of 17,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,281. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.80 million and a P/E ratio of 1,168.13. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 91.07 ($1.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.45 ($1.33). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 94.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.07.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

