Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 3,388 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,903 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,388 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,301,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,761,000 after acquiring an additional 114,245 shares in the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 116.9% during the second quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 99,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 53,449 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 90,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 521,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 17,359 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.30. 42,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,891. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.09.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

