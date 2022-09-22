Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires 715 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,663,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,762,741,000 after buying an additional 650,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,499,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,159,770,000 after buying an additional 1,533,746 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Entergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,122,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,415,313,000 after buying an additional 908,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Entergy by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,028,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,354,989,000 after buying an additional 1,758,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,333,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,089,729,000 after buying an additional 181,755 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.43.

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,238. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $126.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

