Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Novartis by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after buying an additional 1,010,806 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,379,772. The firm has a market cap of $171.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $94.26.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

