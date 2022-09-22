Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.16 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after purchasing an additional 346,260 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 495,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,597,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,354. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $60.53 and a one year high of $83.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.24.

