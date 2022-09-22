Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Has $3.65 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 177,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF accounts for 1.8% of Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,613 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 24.5% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 104,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the first quarter valued at about $795,000.

Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock remained flat at $19.67 during trading on Thursday. 1,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,005. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.51. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 52 week low of $19.66 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

