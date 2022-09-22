Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after buying an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,719,000 after acquiring an additional 746,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $121.03. The stock had a trading volume of 53,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $130.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

