Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 42,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,718,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 28,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 37,696 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KMB stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.03. 53,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,598. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMB. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

