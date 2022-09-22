Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 109.7% in the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $81.34. The company had a trading volume of 256,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,907,154. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.86. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $86.22.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.