Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of SOXX traded down $7.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $340.61. The company had a trading volume of 33,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,529. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.80. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $326.70 and a 1-year high of $559.02.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

