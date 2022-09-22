Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPTS stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.96. 134,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,353,125. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $30.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.49.

