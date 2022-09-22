Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Position in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Perion Network were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Perion Network by 93.3% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the first quarter worth about $267,000. 47.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Perion Network Stock Performance

Perion Network Company Profile

Shares of PERI traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.73. 6,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,343. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $920.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.18.

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.