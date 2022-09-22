Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 3,400 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,157 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 15,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RPD traded down $2.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.88. 26,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,541. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.09. Rapid7, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $167.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.36 million. As a group, analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RPD shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Rapid7 from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $129.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $110.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.36.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

